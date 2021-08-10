Parents welcome babies born at the start of National Day

A couple welcomed their first child at the stroke of midnight, describing the baby girl as a National Day gift that came early.

Diane Liu was born at Thomson Medical Centre to Ms Teo Hui Xian, 33, and Mr Derek Liu, 35.

She weighed 2.53kg.

Ms Teo had been due to give birth on Aug 23. But on Sunday morning, she experienced contractions and was advised to remain in hospital for observation after a routine check-up. She went into labour later at 11.30pm and delivered her first child right as Singapore turned 56 yesterday.

The couple, who both work at labour movement NTUC, told The Straits Times that they had hoped for a National Day baby, but it still came as a surprise.

Mr Liu said: "We were just joking that it could be a National Day baby but we left it to fate. We didn't think about the timing or date, we just wanted both mother and baby to be healthy."

Each year, the couple try to get tickets to watch the National Day Parade live. They have managed to get the tickets twice so far.

Mr Liu joked that their daughter chose to be born on Aug 9 because this year's parade was postponed to Aug 21. Yesterday morning, a ceremonial parade was held instead to mark Singapore's independence.

"Maybe Diane knew that we couldn't watch the show this year, so she chose to be born as a National Day gift instead," Mr Liu said. "Perhaps one day we can go to the parade together with her, and tell her about the journey of her birth."

The couple received a free room upgrade to a suite as well as some hampers from the hospital.

Meanwhile, at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, another baby girl was also born at midnight, while a baby boy was born at 12.02am at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Parents of the KKH baby - Ms Nur Farah Hilmiyyah Abdul Rahim and Mr Muhammad Azree Aszeman, both 29 - said their 4.1kg baby boy had been due on Aug 19.

But Ms Farah went into labour at 4pm on Sunday, and did not expect the birth to go past midnight. The couple said their family makes it a point to catch the fireworks display on National Day every year.

"Now, our son Qaizer Uwais will have fireworks every year for his birthday," the mum of two quipped.