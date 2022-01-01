Parents voice frustration at difficulty in getting uniforms

FROM B1

SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

The supply chain is still quite jerky, and we are getting supplies coming in dribs and drabs, so it's not like this is something that will sort itself out quickly.

''

MR LEONG KUEN, United Uniforms' managing director.

ORDER WAS CANCELLED

I put my order in as soon as my kid got the posting, and paid for it on the spot. But for some reason, I received a notice later to inform me that the order had been cancelled even though the money was already out of my account.

''

MR CHARLES MATTHEWS, who was in line at InTrend Uniforms. He is the parent of a student headed to Bowen Secondary School.