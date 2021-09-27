Parents relieved over quarantine plan for exams amid virus surge

These are testing times for Ms Lina Sugianto's twin son and daughter, who are sitting the A levels at the end of the year.

The 18-year-olds have been anxious every time they hear of a confirmed Covid-19 case in their schools, as they do not want to be quarantined.

The Ministry of Education's (MOE) announcement yesterday that students in quarantine may be able to take the national exams this year - though subject to strict criteria - is a relief to her family, said Ms Sugianto, 49, a finance director.

Her son, who is in Raffles Institution, and her daughter, who is in National Junior College, have been preparing intensively for their exams, and are not that worried about getting Covid-19.

Instead, they are more concerned about missing the biggest exams of their lives so far.

Ms Sugianto added: "I would feel pity for the students if they are unable to sit the exams just because they are in quarantine, considering the effort they are putting in."

Other parents welcome the move as well.

Housewife Tammie Wong, 42, whose daughter in CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary) is taking the Primary School Leaving Examination this year, said it ensures that those in quarantine are not penalised.

Ms Wong said the rising number of cases in the community remains a concern to parents.

"In retrospect, the (relaxation of Covid-19 curbs) could have been done more gradually, with the perspective that this is the period for national exams," she added.

Ms Priscilla Kuan, 46, a laboratory administrative staff member, said her 16-year-old daughter, who will be sitting the O levels, has been facing extra stress.

There were students in neighbouring classes who had Covid-19 or were quarantined.

"With this move, she feels better but she still worries about family members testing positive," said Ms Kuan.

Her daughter, a student in Kranji Secondary School, is also worried about the use of her preliminary results and cohort position within the school for projected grades - should she miss a paper.

"She thinks it's unfair as school prelim papers are harder and the whole cohort in her school doesn't represent the whole nation," said Ms Kuan.

Parental support is key right now, she said, adding: "I am trying to assure her that it's okay, it's just an exam, another milestone to go through. As long as she tries her best, it's fine."