Parents plan to sign their kids up for jab to keep them safe

Mrs Lim Bee Lan, 49, a housewife, is planning to register her three children for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Her daughters, aged 12, 14 and 16, are among more than 400,000 students that are next in line to be vaccinated.

Mrs Lim said she was glad vaccinations are being rolled out for students, as it could mean less disruptions to learning.

Schools had switched to full home-based learning for nearly two weeks after a spate of infections among children in the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

"I'm glad that there are things being done. It's quite concerning for the kids with school being disrupted," she said.

"It's good to be safe and it's also to protect others. In a school environment, exposure to the virus could be quite high. There's very little that can be done to separate the children."

Among the parents that The Straits Times spoke to, most, like Mrs Lim, said they would sign their children up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine so they are protected against the virus. They were mostly concerned about the side effects of the jab.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine that has been authorised for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Singapore. Those aged 18 and above can opt for either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

At a webinar organised by the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday, three panellists addressed questions from parents on side effects as well as the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for children. It was attended by 3,000 participants.

A parent who attended the webinar said the panellists were MOE's director of schools Liew Wei-Li, MOE coordinating divisional director for the higher education group Jan Chua and Health Ministry deputy director for professional training and assessment standards Alvin Lee.

Asked why children need to be vaccinated, given that the long-term impact of the vaccine is unknown and children with Covid-19 usually recover with no complications, the panellists pointed to cases of the virus spreading within households, and how it is more challenging to ensure children follow safe distancing rules.

In the event that the Covid-19 vaccination clashes with other vaccinations like the cervical cancer jab which is available for Secondary 1 female students, vaccinations should be scheduled at least two weeks apart.

The panellists also assured parents that MOE will not segregate or distinguish students based on whether they are vaccinated, for example by sitting them separately during exams.

On why vaccinations are not done on-site at each school like how booster jabs for primary and secondary school children are usually rolled out, they pointed to the large numbers of students and said having jabs done at designated centres will allow parents to pick a time and venue that is convenient for their child.