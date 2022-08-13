Parents' dialects to be included in digital birth certs from Sept

The dialects of a newborn's parents, which were not reflected in digital birth certificates when they were issued from May 29, will be included from Sept 1 this year.

Parents who were issued these birth certificates between May 29 and Aug 31 can download them again from Sept 1 at no additional cost, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

More details will be issued later.

The change comes as several individuals had raised concerns that parents' dialects were not included in new birth certificates.

"Information about the parents' dialect continues to be registered by ICA, and is available in Singpass," the agency said. Such information is collected when parents register their newborn online.

"However, we acknowledge the feelings that have been expressed on the matter. We have therefore decided to include parents' dialect in digital birth certificates issued from Sept 1," the agency said.

The dialects of both the child's father and mother will be included.

ICA added: "We should have made clear the reasons for not including the information on the parents' dialect in the digital birth certificate, and that the information was still available in Singpass."

Singapore replaced physical birth certificates with digital ones from May 29, as part of ongoing measures to digitalise services.

ICA said it had received several queries about the non-inclusion of parents' dialects in the digital birth certificates.

It explained that several fields of information that were not necessary for policy and other administrative needs were not included in the digital birth certificate to simplify the registration process and to reduce the number of fields.

Besides parents' dialects, the digital birth certificate also excluded other information previously reflected on physical certificates. This includes parents' country of birth, the mother's address, the child's place of birth registration, and a section called "Informant's Particulars".

However, information on a person's dialect is still available in Singpass, ICA said. Singaporeans aged 15 and older with a Singpass account can access this information under the "Personal" tab. Those under 21 can also find the information in their parents' Singpass profile, under the "Family" tab.

Among the first to receive a digital birth certificate was Jax Tang, who was born on May 29 this year.

His father, sales manager Joel Tang, a 38-year-old Teochew, said: "Nowadays, kids already don't know how to speak their own dialect well. Now, they may not even know their own dialect group."

Mr Faizal Wahyuni, 55, president of the Baweanese Association of Singapore, said that while the onus is on parents to pass on their heritage and culture, it is good to have sub-ethnicity reflected in the birth certificate. "If there is no such categorisation, and we are only known as Malay or Singaporean, we will lose knowledge of our sub-ethnicity 40 to 50 years later," he said.

Dr Mathew Mathews, head of the IPS social lab and principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said: "While dialect and sub-ethnic identities may not be too relevant or practical for most in the Singaporean context, there is still some sentimental value and connection that people feel towards these identities."

But some, like civil servant Yuen Shuqin, 36, feel the issue is just an administrative detail. To keep tradition alive, she plans to speak to her children in the Cantonese dialect.