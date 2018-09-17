Parenting workshop draws more than 220

About 220 parents turned up for a seminar organised by the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) and the Centre for Fathering at Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre yesterday.

The Building Families That Last seminar was held to help parents understand their roles better and develop parenting skills. It was the third year that both groups organised the event, a reflection of the increased numbers of families asking for help with marriage, parenting and other social issues.

The AMP said, without giving numbers, that there was a twofold increase in the number of people seeking its assistance last year compared with 2016.

At the seminar, motivational speaker Muhaya Mohamad and chief executive of Muslim Youth Forum, Ustaz Zahid Zin, spoke to parents on how to strengthen the relationship between spouses and the importance of enhancing parenting skills in building a family.

President Halimah Yacob, who was guest of honour, said at the seminar: "To parent together successfully, it is important to support each other, respect and complement each other's parenting style, as both parents are ultimately driven by the same goal to nurture the child well."