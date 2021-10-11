For Subscribers
Youth volunteer for mental health causes
Many want to do something meaningful during the pandemic by helping to tackle the stigma surrounding mental illness
Young people volunteering for mental health causes say the stigma surrounding mental health problems has eased among their peers, in part due to the corona-virus pandemic.
Mr Jovan Chong, 20, is a volunteer at mental health charity Resilience Collective, whose peer support programmes involve persons with mental health conditions, typically aged from 18 to 35.