Yale-NUS students get subsidy of $70,300 a year: Education Ministry

Yale-NUS College may have provided a first-rate liberal arts education, but tuition alone came at a cost of $90,800 a year for each student. Singaporean students paid $20,500 a year for tuition, while the Government subsidised the remaining $70,300 a year.

In comparison, a Singaporean student enrolled this year in the newly set up College of Humanities and Sciences (CHS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) will pay $8,200 in tuition fees yearly and receive a tuition grant of $22,300 from the Government. The total cost amounts to $30,500.