Workshops seek to spark interest in Stem among girls

Young girls from lower-income families will get to tinker with science experiments through a series of workshops this year that could spark their curiosity and interest in the field.

A new programme launched on Thursday by global science company 3M and Science Centre Singapore (SCS) will give 300 girls aged five to 16 an avenue to learn about science through play and exploration.

Known as 3M Girls Can Tinker, it aims to encourage more females to go into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) fields. It is fully funded by a grant of US$50,000 (S$69,000) from 3Mgives, 3M's primary social investment arm.

Participants will be given challenges to solve using materials, supplies and tools at the workshops, which can be conducted in schools or SCS, or virtually.

Recent local research has shown that girls do just as well as boys in science and mathematics in school, but feel less confident about their abilities later on in life.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Health, who was at the programme's launch at MOE Kindergarten@ Northshore in Punggol, said the Government will continue to ensure that opportunities in Stem remain open to women.

But he also hopes to see more such ground-up initiatives.

"These efforts increasingly will level the playing field, give girls the opportunity to tinker, to develop a curious mindset from young, and use those skills and experiences to achieve their dreams and aspirations," he said.

The 3M Girls Can Tinker scheme has two kinds of workshops - one for younger girls aged five to six that will expose them to tech tools such as coding toys to help them learn science concepts through experimentation and play, and another creative woodworking space for girls aged 10 to 16.

On Thursday, 24 girls were the first to attend a workshop on electricity. The six-year-olds were tasked to "rebuild" a miniature neighbourhood experiencing a power outage.

With the help of science outreach volunteers from 3M, they learnt about simple electric circuits and tried their hand at lighting up the village using tech tools such as light-emitting diodes.

Dr Lee Song Choon, director of children's science centre KidsSTOP and events and engagement at SCS, said the programme hopes to cater to underprivileged children whose parents may not be able to expose them to Stem enrichment activities beyond school.

"A lot of us take the weekends for granted - we have a five-day work week and we get to spend time with our families. But a lot of these children are often left alone."

Mr Kevin McGuigan, vice-president and managing director of 3M's South-east Asia region and country leader for Singapore, said: "We want them to have fun, because if they have fun when they're engaging in Stem activities, hopefully that can get them to say 'I'm interested in it and I can do it'."

The partnership is the most recent science education initiative by 3M and SCS.

Last year, they engaged 600 primary school children from underprivileged families through 15 science workshops. They also distributed more than 280 simple science kits to students from lower-income families.