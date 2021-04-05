For Subscribers
Minor Issues
Will it matter 10 years from now?
Taking the long-term perspective has helped me become more relaxed about my kids' developmental milestones
When my eldest child, now 15, could not read independently when he was six, I was anxious and started researching all the things I should be doing to help him.
When his pre-school classmate's mum told me how much her daughter enjoyed doing pages from a Chinese assessment book every night, I got him one as well, hoping he would also "enjoy" doing work.