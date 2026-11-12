Wild Rice’s hit musical Monkey Goes West returns after 10 years, reunites Sugie Phua, Chua Enlai

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(From left) Sugie Phua as Sun Wukong, Chua Enlai as Princess Iron Fan and Siti Khalijah Zainal as Sandy in Monkey Goes West.

SINGAPORE – With its complex mythical world, Chinese fantasy classic Journey To The West often seems daunting to kids. Wild Rice’s playful musical adaptation, however, may just spark their curiosity to explore the original tale.

Following a 10-year hiatus, the local theatre company’s pantomime Monkey Goes West returns from Nov 12 to Dec 27.

“A whole generation has grown up since then,” says Wild Rice artistic director Ivan Heng. “We’re thrilled to share its magic, mischief and joy with a new audience.”

In this 130-minute production, runaway orphan Ah Tang (Ryan Ang) is swept into a strange, new land. He meets the mischievous Sun Wukong (Sugie Phua), the always-hungry Pigsy (Tia Andrea Guttensohn) and the stubborn but loyal Sandy (Siti Khalijah Zainal). Together, the quartet embark on one whirlwind adventure after another, which includes wrestling a magic fan from the man-eating Princess Iron Fan (Chua Enlai).

Written by Alfian Sa’at with an original score by Elaine Chan, the musical debuted in 2014 at Victoria Theatre. As Heng recalls: “We wanted to take one of the world’s great stories and make it our own, with the humour, heart and cheeky irreverence that our pantomimes are known for.”

It won three Straits Times Life! Theatre Awards and returned for another run in 2016 at Drama Centre Theatre.

For this 2026 staging at Wild Rice’s own theatre in Funan, elements – from the script and musical arrangements to the choreography – have been refreshed.

“The greatest challenge is living up to people’s wonderful memories of the show,” Heng says. “Theatre is a living art form and every revival is an opportunity to rediscover the story, surprise audiences and make it speak to our times. Monkey, for instance, will have the occasional line of dialogue in Teochew this time around.”

Yet, beyond the jokes and spectacle, what makes the production timeless is its heart, the 63-year-old shares. “Amid all the hilarious hijinks lies a story of courage, friendship and the search for home and belonging – themes that resonate with us all, whatever our age.”

The young performers sharing the spotlight are another integral part of Wild Rice’s pantomimes, he adds.

This production features 24 budding talents split across two alternating teams. Sixteen were cast through Wild Rice’s First Stage training programme, alongside eight from Martial House wushu academy. Each child will perform in up to 26 shows.

“We’re especially proud that many children who began their journeys with Wild Rice, like Ebi, have gone on to become professional artists,” Heng notes, referring to actor Ebi Shankara, 38, who debuted in Wild Rice’s first pantomime Cinderel-lah! in 2003 and now returns to play King Bull.

Meanwhile, diving back into an energetic production has sparked plenty of self-deprecating laughs among the returning adult leads.

Sugie Phua, who reprises his role as the Monkey King at age 44, admits the routines take a little more out of him now. “I’ve been reminded of muscles that I forgot existed, thanks to all the martial arts and staff-twirling,” he says with a laugh.

“Stepping back into Monkey after 10 years feels like reuniting with an old friend, one who is mischievous, unpredictable and always up to no good.”

Chua Enlai, who returns as the flamboyant Princess Iron Fan, faces his own battle with oversized stage accessories.

“The real Princess Iron Fan must be really good at pickleball. We’ve just rehearsed for a whole day with the fan and my right arm is aching,” he quips.

The physical toll has also brought on a moment of reflection. When he performed in Cinderel-lah! 23 years ago, he was one of the youngest in the cast. “Now I’m the oldest,” the 46-year-old says.

He is excited to take on the venue’s intimate thrust stage, where audience members surround the action from three sides.

“It’s completely unlike the stages used for the previous editions of Monkey Goes West,” Chua notes. “While I have performed here many times, it is a different challenge this time with such an abundance of adult and child actors, set pieces and my own Chingay float-like costume.”

Another familiar face is Siti Khalijah Zainal, 41, who is stepping back into her dual roles as the loyal river ogre Sandy and the serene Guan Yin Ma.

“I was delighted to hear that Monkey Goes West is coming back, as it’s one of my favourite Wild Rice pantomimes,” she shares. “Being able to reprise my roles is an added bonus. It’s been so much fun rediscovering my characters.”

But the show is not just for kids.

“Our pantomimes speak to the child in all of us,” Heng says. “There’s something magical about seeing three generations laughing, cheering and sharing the joy of theatre together.”

Monkey Goes West

Where: Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road

When: Nov 12 to Dec 27; various timings. No shows on Mondays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Admission: $80 to $120; eligible for SG Culture Pass credits

Info: str.sg/479z3