Watch: How to get your kids to love their mother tongue

SINGAPORE - If your children love to read, but resist picking up books in their mother tongue language, you could very well be the reason.

Children are observant and will look at what their parents are reading with them or during their own leisure time, says Ms Renee Sim, 31, senior curriculum manager at EtonHouse International Education Group and mother of a 22-month-old boy.

If you are reading only English newspapers and books, it is time you include titles in your mother tongue.

Get tips from Ms Sim on how to embrace the mother tongue language with your kids. Find out what are common mistakes to avoid to raise bilingual children.



