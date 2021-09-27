For Subscribers
Unlock the potential of kids with ADHD
After seeing her child struggle with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, mother-of-two Moonlake Lee starts a movement to empower people with the condition
Alisa Cheng was a bright child, but her parents and teachers could not figure out why she did not excel in school.
She would participate in class with correct answers, but give incomplete answers during tests. She would lose school books and forget to submit homework, says her mother Moonlake Lee, 52.