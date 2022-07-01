Universities like NTU play critical role in social compact, says DPM Heng at 30th anniversary dinner

SINGAPORE - Universities like Nanyang Technological University (NTU) play a critical role in providing educational access to those who might otherwise not have the opportunity, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday (July 1).

Over the years, NTU has taken in students from diverse backgrounds through bursaries and scholarships, and these help to strengthen the social compact, he said.

Just as important, he added, is the role that NTU students and alumni play in giving back to society.

In a video address at NTU's 30th anniversary dinner, Mr Heng said: "To each generation of NTU students and faculty, I urge you to continue to change our society and the world for the better.

"Universities should not be ivory towers. They should instead be catalysts to create a better world."

Mr Heng added that NTU has made good progress over the past three decades as it now ranks among the top universities in the world.

"Looking ahead, the pace of change will be even faster and the waves of disruption much larger," said Mr Heng.

One of these waves is society - the need to forge a stronger social compact.

Said Mr Heng: "The social compact is under stress in many societies. Disparities are widening, and many communities feel excluded from progress.

"Singapore is in a better position, but we are not immune to some of these forces."

This was also highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong earlier this week when he launched Forward Singapore, an engagement exercise between the Government and Singaporeans to refresh the social compact and shape the country's future together.

NTU president Subra Suresh announced on Friday that the university had raised more than $1.1 million through activities which were part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

He was also speaking at the anniversary dinner held at The Wave, NTU's newest sports hall on campus.