As the new academic year starts next month for most local universities, soon-to-be undergraduates may be thinking about what campus life will be like.
First-year undergraduates have to adjust to greater academic autonomy, coupled with an emphasis on preparing for their eventual career.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 11, 2022, with the headline Unique education. Subscribe