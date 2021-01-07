Underwear theft, sex videos among cases reported at NUS last year

In one case, a male student trespassed into multiple hostel rooms on the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus, to steal female underwear.

The case was reported last February to the NUS Office of Campus Security, and was dealt with by the Board of Discipline.

The student was suspended for six semesters, and referred to the University Health Centre for assessment and treatment of his psychiatric condition.

He was also barred from campus during the period of suspension and received an official letter of reprimand.

This was one of the 12 complaints of sexual misconduct NUS received last year. Nine of these were reported to the police. Seven of the cases took place on campus, while the rest happened off campus or online.

Among last year's cases was one that came to light in November - a female student complained that a male student had, without her consent, recorded video footage of them having sex.

Investigations revealed there was a second female student who was also filmed when she was having sex with the accused, NUS said. The case is pending investigation, and no-contact orders were issued to all three students.

Summary action was taken as an interim measure, NUS said. This refers to withdrawing and/or suspending any academic or non-academic university privileges of the accused.

In another case that surfaced in February last year, a male accused and a female complainant - who were friends at the time of the incident - slept together in a student hostel room belonging to a mutual friend, after they had both consumed alcohol.

The accused molested her and stopped after she told him not to touch her, NUS said. After they woke up, he touched her again as she was preparing to leave the room.

She made a police report and the mutual friend sent a photo of a knife to her, which she perceived as a threat to make her drop her complaint against the accused.

No-contact orders were issued to all three students, and the case is pending with the Board of Discipline.