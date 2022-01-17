Undecided about your major? Then this university is for you

The Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering, Mr Pasha explains, has two schemes: Mechanical Engineering and Product Analysis and Engineering Design.

In their first year, students admitted to the Mechanical Engineering scheme take foundational courses that are common to most of the Faculty of Engineering, such as fundamentals of physics, mathematics and information technology.

Their second year sees them take a mix of modules from both programmes, introducing students from the Mechanical Engineering scheme to modules from the Product Analysis and Engineering Design scheme, and vice versa.

A traditional Mechanical Engineering student, Mr Pasha was first introduced to Product Analysis and Engineering Design when he took courses in visualisation and communication.

The first, in particular, involved his team analysing the specifications of a massage pillow: finding justifications for why specific parts were used, why it possessed or omitted certain features, and why these design choices were good or bad ones.

At the end of the course, his team created a 3D model of an improved working prototype, and presented their findings to their professors and industry experts.

It was at that moment when Mr Pasha’s course of study came to a turning point.

“I realised that I actually wanted to do product design,” he recalls. “The whole time I thought I wanted to make cars. But I slowly came to realise that what really interested me was the product development process."