Two new courses in AI, digital supply chain at SIT

Students enrolling in the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) can now sign up for two new courses in artificial intelligence and digital supply chain.

The Bachelor of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence (AAI) and in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) being launched in the new academic year are three-year direct honours programmes, the university said on Tuesday.

Students will learn to implement AI within software systems in the former, while the DSC course will focus on emerging technologies in the logistics and supply chain sector.

"The project-intensive curricula we have designed places industry at the core of our students' learning," said Professor John Thong, deputy president (academic) and provost of SIT.

"By intensifying and deepening their training through industry exposure... we instil in students a mindset of learning by doing and enhance their industry-readiness."

AI was identified as a key technology for Singapore's Smart Nation transformation in the 2019 National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, said SIT.

Worldwide spending on AI systems is also expected to jump from US$85.3 billion (S$115.5 billion) last year to more than US$204 billion in 2025, according to a report in August last year by global market intelligence provider International Data Corporation.

The DSC programme was designed in consultation with key partners such as ST Logistics, YCH Group, Y3 Technologies and Singapore Logistics Association, said the university.

The surge in demand for e-commerce and delivery services has also accelerated the adoption of integrated systems that use automation and digitalisation, such as AI, the Internet of Things and robotics.

A report by the Ministry of Manpower in October 2020 showed that higher-value job roles, such as logistics system engineer, supply chain analyst, and automation specialist, are increasingly in demand to meet the logistics sector's evolving operating models and business needs.

Meanwhile, the joint Marine Engineering, Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering programmes offered by SIT and Newcastle University will be merged into a three-year Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (Name).

Students in the AAI, DSC and Name programmes will participate in the Integrated Work Study Programme, an eight-month work attachment where they can learn from experts in the industry.

Applications for admission to SIT for the 2022 academic year, which begins on Sept 5, are currently open till March 19.