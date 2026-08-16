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Pre-schoolers have fun painting their creation together for the exhibition.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Hello Future: Adventure Awaits exhibition

Kids often relate best to stories and ideas from their peers, so seeing art by children their own age is a wonderful way to spark their imagination.

Running from Aug 15 to Sept 5 at the National Library Building’s Basement 1 and Level 7, Hello Future: Adventure Awaits brings together artwork by children from 24 pre-schools.

These include E-Bridge Pre-School Northshore Drive, Nobleland Arts N Learning Place @ Bishan, M.Y World @ Tiong Bahru View and PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Bukit Timah Blk 312B.

The free exhibition is presented by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) as part of its seventh Think! Contemporary Preschool programme.

Participating children first visited SAM’s Learning Gallery at Tanjong Pagar Distripark for inspiration.

B ack in the classroom and guided by their teachers , the pre-schoolers transformed their ideas into playful artwork.

This edition also expands SAM’s partnership with the National Institute of Early Childhood Development. Students from its visual art track worked alongside the pre-schoolers and teachers, supporting the art-making process while gaining practical experience.

Pre-schoolers work alongside their teacher to bring their ideas to life. PHOTO: M.Y WORLD @ PASIR RIS

Pauline Cheong, deputy director of learning at SAM, says that pre-schoolers encounter the world through their senses and instincts before words.

“Art gives them a platform to explore, question and express ideas they cannot yet articulate,” she adds.

“We hope that after seeing the exhibition through the children’s eyes, families leave with a renewed sense of wonder and a reminder of the incredible depth of a child’s capacity to question and imagine.”

Rainbow Studio: Dreamseeds visual arts exhibition

Club Rainbow artists Elijah Cyrus Sim (left) and Titus Teo share a love for art. PHOTO: CLUB RAINBOW (SINGAPORE)

Take your family to celebrate the creativity, resilience and personal growth of young artists.

The ninth edition of the Rainbow Studio: Dreamseeds visual arts exhibition takes place from Aug 20 to 23 at Marina Square atrium on level 2.

Rainbow Studio is non-profit Club Rainbow (Singapore)’s creative arts platform, dedicated to nurturing young talent living with chronic illnesses, many of whom have disabilities and special needs.

“We believe every child and youth we serve has unique strengths, talents and aspirations waiting to be discovered,” says Club Rainbow’s executive director Teo Siang Loong. “Through Dreamseeds and Rainbow Studio, we harness the arts as a pathway to build resilience, confidence and meaningful participation in the community. Every artwork tells a story – not just of creativity, but of courage, perseverance and possibility.”

Amberlynn Wong, a 13-year-old artist with autism spectrum disorder, says: “Art allows me to express myself in ways that words sometimes can’t. Sharing my artwork with others has given me the confidence to express my ideas. I hope my artworks can make people smile, feel encouraged and know that everyone has a unique story worth sharing.”

Amberlynn Wong hopes her artworks will bring smiles to others. PHOTO: CLUB RAINBOW (SINGAPORE)

The free exhibition showcases artwork across various mediums, including watercolour, acrylic, Chinese ink, oil pastel and mixed media.

Beyond viewing the pieces, you and your kids can take part in hands-on art activities or purchase artwork and merchandise featuring the young artists’ designs.

Proceeds from artwork sales support the creators, while merchandise sales contribute towards Club Rainbow’s fund-raising and awareness efforts.