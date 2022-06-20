Tuition centres enrolling more young kids, even those aged 4

Strong demand from parents to prepare kids for primary school and keep up with peers

Their exams are still many years away but children as young as four are going for tuition, with centres offering it in specialised after-school programmes.

The classes cost between $30 and $100 for each session lasting 60 to 90 minutes.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 20, 2022, with the headline Tuition centres enrolling more young kids, even those aged 4.

