For Subscribers
Minor Issues
Trusting my child to regulate his screen time
A strong bond with my children and clear rules have so far helped me in navigating the minefield of managing screen time for kids
It struck me, when I was reading about the 16-year-old student who had planned to attack two mosques in Singapore, that I had only a vague idea about what my 15-year-old son has been doing online.
I don't use a parental control app to restrict his usage or track websites he visits. Neither do I do spot checks, even though his mobile phone is required to be left in the living room every night.