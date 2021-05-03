Treat kids with respect

When two-year-old Jared Lim snatches his older brother's toys, Jasper knows he should not grab them back. The five-year-old has been taught to respect his brother's feelings and manage the situation in a few ways. He can either entice Jared with other toys or say: "When you are done, can you please pass the toy to me?"

In this way, Jasper learns to take turns and models the correct behaviour for his younger brother, says their mother, Ms Debbie Liew, 33.