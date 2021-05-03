Treat kids with respect

Respectful parenting may sound incompatible with Asian values, but experts say kids treated with respect learn to respect others

Ms Phua Li Ling of social enterprise Chapter Zero Singapore with her husband, Mr Larry Toh, and their daughters Hannah, six, and Georgia, one. She says the respectful parenting approach accepts children for who they are and not who their parents want them to be.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Ms Debbie Liew and her husband, Mr Michael Lim, take the respectful parenting approach in bringing up their sons Jasper, five, and Jared, two.ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN
Senior Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
When two-year-old Jared Lim snatches his older brother's toys, Jasper knows he should not grab them back. The five-year-old has been taught to respect his brother's feelings and manage the situation in a few ways. He can either entice Jared with other toys or say: "When you are done, can you please pass the toy to me?"

In this way, Jasper learns to take turns and models the correct behaviour for his younger brother, says their mother, Ms Debbie Liew, 33.

