Top ITE grad says course is right step for him

While many fresh graduates worry about finding employment during the pandemic, Mr Daniel Ezzra Adly Mohamed has not only secured a job as a field engineer, but also topped his cohort at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Mr Daniel, 23, was the top trainee in the security systems engineering work-study diploma course. He had the best academic grades and the top performance on the job as rated by employers.

Yesterday, he received a course medal from Second Education Minister Maliki Osman at a virtual ceremony.

The course was one of four offered under ITE's work-study technical diploma programme when it was launched in 2018.

A total of 62 trainees from security systems engineering, rehabilitation care, as well as mechanical and electrical services supervision were among the pioneer batch who completed their training in October and received the work-study diploma.

Trainees from the marine and offshore engineering course will graduate in April next year.

Mr Daniel said: "The 70-30 split (in terms of job training and classroom learning respectively) is very good.

"At work, I learnt interpersonal skills, customer relations and how to be professional in the work field, while ITE gave me a basic foundation of knowledge... When I went to work sites, it felt more familiar and not so foreign."

As a field engineer at Certis Technology (Singapore), his role entails visiting customers' sites to help them maintain equipment such as security cameras and access control systems.

He is glad to have secured a job in a year when some graduates may be struggling.

"I feel like I took the right step from the beginning... This programme kills two birds with one stone because you get to further your education while working and drawing a full-time salary."

Jolene Ang