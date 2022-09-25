Too busy to study and play? How scholarship recipients find time for both

Re-evaluate how you spend your time

Cut out unnecessary activities that take up your time but do not contribute to your goals.

Ms Seah does not watch dramas and YouTube content. Instead, she believes in making time for her priorities, such as her CCA, family and volunteering.

“I feel that a perpetual state of being busy is a sign of poor time management, and having to turn down things you enjoy and care about because you are ‘busy’ should not be the case,” she says.

Studying for a longer period does not translate to better grades, Ms Lim shares from her experience.

“While increasing the number of hours studied does work initially, we ultimately have limited hours in a day. Hence, the goal should be to improve your efficiency, rather than clocking hours.”

She adds: “I would advise students to think about how they are currently studying. Are they truly maximising their time?”

Take control of social media use

TikTok and Instagram are a source of guilty pleasure for many students, including scholarship recipients.

Ms Seah says there is the feeling of Fomo (fear of missing out) when she is not on social media. Occasionally, she would keep her phone away from where she is studying.

“Studying with friends also keeps you accountable. We can remind one another when we are using our phone too much,” she says.

To prevent lapsing into mindless scrolling, Ms Lim and Ms Wong set time limits on their social media apps.

Ms Wong says: “I find that spending too long on my phone not only directly prevents me from doing my work, but phone fatigue also negatively affects my productivity for the rest of the day.”

She turns to other hobbies, such as crocheting, as a break instead. “Finishing a crochet project gives me a sense of fulfilment and is also a productive way to take my mind off studying.”

Or take the lead of Mr Danial, who follows accounts that are educational.

“So if I were hooked on them, I am at least still learning. You can follow news accounts on Instagram, maths problem-solving accounts or those explaining history on TikTok,“ says the SPH Media journalism scholar.

But closer to exams, perhaps a more effective strategy – as many of them tell The Straits Times – is to identify the apps that are threatening your focus and delete them.