Tips for parents who work from home, and have to care for children too

SINGAPORE - Here are some tips from child behaviour expert Mark Dadds on how parents can work from home with children in tow.

He is a clinical psychologist from the University of Sydney and former PhD supervisor of Yale-NUS College Assistant Professor Jean Liu.

Divide up the house for different functions

• Limit different activities to different parts of the house, and try to define clear zones as adult only, child only, noisy rough and tumble areas or quiet activity areas.

• Put up a map of the zones on the refrigerator for all to see.

Brainstorm activities in advance

• Put up a schedule of planned activities to keep everyone busy from morning to evening.

• Choose a mixture of creative, learning and frivolous activities, mixed with regular chores for all to participate in.

Manage child behaviour

• Work out what child behaviours you want to see more and less of, and plan consequences for both.

• Positive behaviours like following instructions or playing independently should be rewarded with praise, cuddles, affection, prizes and especially your time.

• Negative behaviours like fighting, aggression and refusal to follow instructions should be met with clear consequences like the loss of a privilege or time-out.

• Give more attention to positive behaviours. Make sure rewards are fun, unpredictable and emotional, while discipline to correct negative behaviours should be boring, predictable and non-emotional.