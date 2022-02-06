6 tips for mindful gaming

Here are some recommendations from counsellors to help parents manage their children's gaming behaviour:

1 Encourage children to develop other hobbies such as sports, which they can engage in with friends.

2 Make time for family activities, to ensure the kids get social interaction.

3 Limit their time on games to about two hours a day.

4 Structure their time and set routines for schoolwork and play.

5 Have the kids take breaks in between game levels, where they get up, look away from the screen, and reorientate to the physical world.

Starting from young is best but it is never too late to begin building good habits around gaming.

6 Work through underlying issues which can lead children to turn to gaming as a coping mechanism.