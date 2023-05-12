Open communication and screen time management: How TikTok creator Nurul Aini forms good online habits for her kids

The average 13-year-old doesn’t have an audience of almost 41,000 on TikTok.

But Shan Ehan is not your average 13-year-old.

As the child of content creator, TV actress and presenter Nurul Aini, he and his younger sisters are regulars in their mother’s TikTok videos. The budding stars are featured in a number of comedy videos, ranging from humorous snippets of their everyday lives, to popular dancing and singing challenges.

They do not have TikTok accounts, but rather than try to keep her children as isolated as possible from social media, Ms Nurul has instead chosen to involve them in her social media activities.

With the understanding that there is no avoiding social media in today’s digital age, she believes it is important for parents to continue guiding and supporting their children’s digital journeys.

“As a parent, I’m naturally concerned about the content out there on social media platforms and what children can get exposed to, whether it’s to do with relationships or dressing styles.

“But I think if I don’t educate my children now, they may get too easily influenced by the content on social media because it is so accessible today,” she says. “I find that cultivating healthy digital habits is important in the long run.”

Being their authentic selves online

The family's journey online and on TikTok has sparked thoughtful conversations at home – from discussions around the fundamentals of digital literacy to understanding the differences in digital appearances and reality.

“They can see from my own activities on social media platforms that people only showcase certain aspects about themselves in the online world,” continues Ms Nurul.

Plus, communal content creation and consumption has brought them closer than ever as a family. Since children below 13 are prohibited from creating accounts on social media, Ms Nurul’s daughters regularly watch makeup tutorials and K-pop dance videos together with her on her account.

“We had so much fun creating content together during the circuit breaker period,” she adds. “Plus, sometimes there will be comments on our videos that I’ll share with them, and they get so excited.”

Dealing with online criticism