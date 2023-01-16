From filtering out harmful content to restricting followers: The parents' guide to keeping youths safe on TikTok

Perhaps no other video-sharing platform has seen such explosive growth as TikTok, which saw its one billionth member roll onto the platform in September 2021.

It’s easy to see why. Its easily digestible short-form video content and ease of use make it simple for community members to upload and share content – and this in turn allows them to find other like-minded individuals.

Foreign language learners. Extreme sports enthusiasts. Aspiring street musicians. TikTok helps thousands of these community members find each other every day.

But with such a sprawling community, how can parents be sure that their teens are keeping themselves safe on TikTok?

The first instinct is automatically to keep as close an eye as possible on them at all times, but nothing stresses out a teen more than a parent constantly hovering over their shoulder.

How can parents strike that elusive balance between safety and privacy for their teens?

Here are four tips for parents to get started:

Consult the Guardian’s Guide

Engaging in meaningful conversations about online safety with teens can be an overwhelming experience for parents.

So, the best place to start is with the Guardian’s Guide, which is a how-to-TikTok from the ground up.

It introduces parents and guardians to the very basics of the app, from what TikTok is and how to create an account, to an overview of TikTok’s Family Pairing function, which lets parents and teens customise their safety settings on the app based on individual needs.

The Guardian’s Guide even provides additional resources from TikTok’s Safety Partners, like non-profit organisations TOUCH Community Services and Samaritans of Singapore.

Brush up on digital literacy — together

Discuss what you’ve learned with your teen – digital literacy is a shared journey that the two of you have to make together, after all.

The Guardian’s Guide is just one part of the TikTok Safety Center, a shared hub of safety resources aimed at giving community members the latest and most comprehensive safety information.

The topics covered in the Safety Center range from scams and potentially harmful online challenges to maintaining digital well-being.

These topics are regularly updated in partnership with industry experts from various sectors in the Asia Pacific region, who collectively form the TikTok Asia Pacific Safety Advisory Council.

As leaders in fields like infocomm technology and digital media, these Council members provide subject matter expertise and advice on TikTok’s content moderation policies and practices, which ultimately helps shape regional and global guidelines.

Through the Safety Center, TikTok also updates its Community Guidelines regularly and publishes Transparency Reports, so community members can be informed about the steps that TikTok is taking to make its community a safer place.

Creating a safe online environment for you and your teen starts with digital literacy – on both your parts. If you show your teen that you are willing to learn, that in turn shows them that you can be trusted to teach them as well.

Find an opportunity to practice some of the tips talked about in the Safety Center with your teen. For instance, try adopting the Stop-Think-Decide-Act framework the next time the two of you come across an online challenge together.