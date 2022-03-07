The war in Ukraine: An explainer for kids

Reading about war can be scary, but learning facts about the situation can help relieve some anxiety. Find out more about the Russian invasion in this explainer for readers aged 10 and up

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Right now, all around the world, newspaper headlines and television clips all seem to be talking about one thing: Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

War is a scary thing to read about, no matter one's age, and can leave one feeling helpless or afraid.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 07, 2022, with the headline The war in Ukraine: An explainer for kids. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top