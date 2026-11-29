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Alan John (left) and Quek Hong Shin at the Hopea sangal stump that inspired their new book, Owen And The Changi Tree.

SINGAPORE – Imagine discovering a 150-year-old, 35m-tall Hopea sangal tree – known locally as chengal pasir and thought to be extinct in Singapore – only to find out it was carelessly chopped down two months later.

That 2002 episode, which left behind nothing more than a stump near Changi Village and sparked islandwide heartbreak, has now been retold for children in Owen And The Changi Tree.

The picture book is written by former journalist Alan John and illustrated by Quek Hong Shin, marking their fifth collaboration.

When the news broke in 2002, John was working on the night desk at The Straits Times. What struck him most was not just the shock of losing a rare tree so soon after finding it, but also the extraordinary outpouring of public grief that followed.

“The public reaction was remarkable because this was not about something awful that had happened to a person or an animal, but a tree,” John recalls.

Readers flooded newspapers with letters, crowds gathered in Changi to mourn at the stump, and a group of determined citizens even tracked down the felled logs at a sawmill, rescuing the timber to be carved into sculptures.

The uproar eventually led to a record court penalty for the company responsible and prompted changes to the law to better protect Singapore’s heritage trees.

“The episode made Singaporeans aware of the grand old trees in our midst, and that they deserved care and respect,” he says.

The true story of a rare Changi tree felled in 2002 is retold for children in Owen And The Changi Tree. PHOTO: STRAITS TIMES PRESS

The seed for turning this headline into a children’s book was planted in 2017 when John accompanied a group of foreign journalists to the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

The visitors were eager to see the museum’s famous dinosaur skeletons, but their host – science educator and environmental champion Leo Tan – stopped the group beside a seemingly unassuming exhibit: a cross-section slice of the felled Changi tree.

As Tan vividly recounted how the public and the press had rallied around the loss, the group was captivated. Soon, everyone was crowding around the slice of trunk to take photographs.

John jotted down a working title Who Chopped Down The Changi Tree? on his to-do list with Quek. Their previous four picture books had starred charismatic animals: a polar bear, an elephant, a tiger and a hippopotamus. Making a tree feel engaging enough for young readers proved trickier for John.

Then, stuck at home during the Covid-19 circuit breaker in 2020, John noticed a yellow bird visiting the same window almost every other day, singing its distinctive, melodious call. After sharing a photo on a local wildlife Facebook group, he learnt that his cheerful visitor was a black-naped oriole.

That flash of yellow and musical call stayed with John, eventually becoming the narrative thread for Owen And The Changi Tree. In the story, a curious boy named Owen follows a black-naped oriole to the magnificent old tree – and later returns with the bird to find it tragically gone.

Picture book Owen And The Changi Tree is written by Alan John and illustrated by Quek Hong Shin. PHOTO: STRAITS TIMES PRESS

Alongside Owen’s adventure, the book features fact pages with old newspaper clippings and photographs. Children can learn how Singapore’s laws evolved to safeguard its greenery, and discover how the Changi tree “lived on” through its rescued wood and seeds collected before it was felled.

That blend of storytelling and real-life history has earned praise from environmental champion Tan. “Alan and Hong Shin have weaved nature, conservation and human values into a captivating and engaging story that I could not put down till the last page,” he says.

Ultimately, John hopes the book encourages families to look up the next time they step outside. “Look at all the trees around us,” he says. “They’re not just Singapore’s green backdrop, they are different, beautiful and precious.”

Owen And The Changi Tree is priced at $14.95 before GST and is available on its publisher Straits Times Press’ website (stbooks.sg) as well as at bookstores including Book Bar, Books Kinokuniya, Union Book and Woods in the Books.