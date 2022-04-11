When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, people retreated into their homes and, for those who could, set up their laptops and continued working.
Three years on, working from home has become natural for many. But for those with children, especially young ones, that has sometimes meant taking on double duties - attending to the kids' never-ending needs, planning work calls around their nap times and finding ways to keep them busy.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 11, 2022, with the headline The life of WFH parents. Subscribe