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The final stretch: Essential listening tips for PSLE pupils

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Founder and academic director of Writer’s Guild, Trinity Wang, 44, with her daughter, Emma Hong, 12.

Writer’s Guild founder and academic director Trinity Wang, pictured above with her daughter, Emma Hong, says improvement in the listening comprehension section of the PSLE often comes from understanding why errors are made rather than simply completing more practice papers.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

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Jane Ng

  • Parents should focus on understanding why children make mistakes in Listening Comprehension instead of just drilling more practice papers.
  • Common errors involve literal, inferential and evaluative understanding; practising with everyday audio helps develop tone and intention recognition.
  • Encourage low-stress practice, use lean annotation and advise educated guessing; confidence and awareness are more valuable than relentless testing before the PSLE.

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Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – With the PSLE listening comprehension examination just two weeks away, parents may feel the need to drill their child in practices.

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