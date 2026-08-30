The final stretch: Essential listening tips for PSLE pupils
- Parents should focus on understanding why children make mistakes in Listening Comprehension instead of just drilling more practice papers.
- Common errors involve literal, inferential and evaluative understanding; practising with everyday audio helps develop tone and intention recognition.
- Encourage low-stress practice, use lean annotation and advise educated guessing; confidence and awareness are more valuable than relentless testing before the PSLE.
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Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – With the PSLE listening comprehension examination just two weeks away, parents may feel the need to drill their child in practices.