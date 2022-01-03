Temasek Poly channels more resources to ensure students' mental health

In an interview with The Straits Times, TP director of student support and career services Samuel Wee said: "On the whole, we do see depression and anxiety growing and becoming the leading causes of illness among adolescents.

"This was also exacerbated by Covid-19 with the pandemic. It caused a lot of interruptions in the way students learn and changes in routine, and there was uncertainty about the future. And so all these collectively act as stressors on our youth."

The polytechnic has channelled more resources into mental health. It now has six full-time counsellors, up from three previously. It also has 16 para counsellors, compared with 12 previously.

Para counsellors are lecturers who volunteer to be involved in supporting students within their faculties. They go through training for the role and support the full-time counsellors' work.

TP is also pushing for more lecturers to have basic knowledge of mental health - so far, about 65 per cent of its staff have undergone such training. It began training staff in psychological first aid last year.

Besides formal counselling and therapy, the team of counsellors also conducts the e-chat sessions for students, which they say have broken down barriers in seeking help.

This is because students do not need to travel from one part of the campus to another in between classes and can switch between programmes online, said Mr Wee.

TP counsellor Anthony Yeo said the e-chat sessions have also helped to destigmatise counselling, as students realise that speaking to counsellors is not as daunting as they might have imagined.

Since April 2020, the polytechnic has held regular online forums to address varying needs of students, from adjusting to school and pandemic stress to social media addiction. Each session typically draws about 80 students.

"We definitely see some changes (in the nature of challenges) because the impact of technology and social media platforms has exploded over the years," said Mr Yeo, citing issues such as cyber bullying.

Social media has also been a source of added stress, said Mr Wee, as it often affects students' self-esteem when they compare themselves with others.

Peer support has been a key component of the polytechnic's approach to mental health support. TP now has nearly 600 peer supporters, and this will grow to about 700 over the course of this month. The counselling team works with the Health Promotion Board to provide training.

Mr Wee said: "They are not supposed to be counsellors… They are more likely to be befrienders, to understand some of the challenges that their friends have."

Last year, TP started a Peer Support in Action group, which organises ground-up activities and encourages students to come forward to seek help.

Third-year student Timothy Kwan, 19, the group's vice-president, said people who confide in him "usually want a sense of connectedness as they feel a bit isolated in class".

Sometimes they just want to share their thoughts and troubles with a person who would not judge them, he added.

"We have gone through the same experiences… so we tend to know what is the stress that other students are experiencing, and try our best to help them," he said.

Peer supporters are also trained to spot warning signs such as self-harm or suicidal thoughts. In such cases, they will immediately inform a lecturer or counsellor.

Second-year student Ruth (not her real name), 18, who has battled negative thoughts and anxiety in the past decade, sought counselling at the end of September, after a major depressive episode.

"It was my last cry for help. Covid-19 definitely worsened everything.

"It was really suffocating being cooped up at home with family members, with tempers and tensions," she said.

"So far, therapy has been helping me, and I feel a little bit less lonely. It is good to have constant support, and I can open up to a person about anything without being judged."