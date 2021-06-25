Teachers screened

Teachers are screened to ensure they have the right values and temperament to uphold racial harmony, and can sensitively discuss issues involving race with their students, said the Ministry of Education and the National Institute of Education.

Both said they take a firm stand against racism in schools as they gave a detailed response on what is being done to discourage racism and foster inter-racial integration.

This comes after Ngee Ann Polytechnic said it would sack a lecturer who was filmed making racist remarks to a couple in Orchard Road.