Teachers lauded for going the extra mile to guide students

English teacher Moritza Lim, 30, remembers the anxiety she felt in 2018 when one of her students, Alice (not her real name), then a Secondary 2 student, ran away from home due to family issues.

In the three weeks Alice was missing, Ms Lim was in constant contact with the teen's parents. She also tapped Alice's peers for information on her whereabouts.

However, they had no success. The case was handed over to the police, who managed to find Alice.

Ms Lim said it was a stressful experience which affected her sleep and saw her questioning if she had done enough for the teenager.

The teacher of six years at Serangoon Secondary School has also encountered with students with long-term absenteeism.

To tackle this, Ms Lim reaches out to the students and their parents. On exam days, she would give the students morning wake-up calls, and their parents daily reminders on which paper their child was taking and what time they should report to school.

"Being an educator is powerful because you have the ability to create opportunities for your students to learn. It's very meaningful when I can be that significant adult for them and guide them on the right path," she said.

Ms Lim was one of six recipients of the Outstanding Youth in Education Award (OYEA) at the National Institute of Education Teachers' Investiture Ceremony on Wednesday.

The OYEA recognises young teachers for their passion and active involvement in youth development. This year, 4,143 nominations from schools and members of the public were submitted, for 1,654 teachers from 272 schools.

Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman presented the awards at the virtual ceremony.

Also congratulating the 932 newly qualified teachers present, he advised them to embrace lifelong learning and the challenges of global developments in complex issues such as race relations and sexuality education. This will better prepare Singapore's youth, he said.

Mr Mohamad Faisal Jamain, 33, who teaches English and social studies at Qifa Primary School, was another OYEA recipient.

In 2019, Mr Faisal learnt one of his Primary 1 pupils was frequently rowdy on the school bus, running around and refusing to sit down.

After repeated reminders to behave failed, he took the bus home with the child, to show him the proper behaviour on a bus.

He said: "It was a chance to emphasise the rules for him and for all the children on board."

After that ride, the boy realised that rules set in the classroom also applied on the school bus, and no further complaints were raised.

"What drives me is the hope to create success stories with every child who passes through my hands," Mr Faisal said.

FIVE OTHERS AWARDED

• Mr Justin Ng Jia Jun, 30, Springfield Secondary School.

• Mr Kenneth Koh Kar Loong, 32, Catholic High School (Secondary)

• Mr Victor Gan Yi Xiang, 30, Nan Hua High School

• Ms Ou Xin Ying, 30, Farrer Park Primary School

• Mr Mohamad Faisal Jamain, 33, Qifa Primary School

•Additional reporting by Ng Wei Kai