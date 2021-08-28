Teachers at symposium share ways they spark students' interest in mother tongue languages

SINGAPORE - Getting his students to cultivate a love for the Malay language involved imparting some lessons in Malay traditions.

Mr Mohamed Fazil Aris, a senior Malay language teacher at Woodlands Secondary School, said Secondary 3 students have to learn to play the angklung, an Indonesian musical instrument, and wrap nasi lemak in banana leaves among other activities.

They then man booths during the school's cultural camp and teach younger students about Malay traditions.

"Through culture and hands-on learning, we're able to promote the Malay language and instil an interest in students," said the 51-year-old.

Similar innovative practices were showcased at the Mother Tongue Languages Symposium on Saturday (Aug 28).

The symposium, which is in its 10th year, included more than 40 digital exhibits featuring efforts from pre-school to pre-university.

This year's theme, "Our Mother Tongues as Living Languages", encourages students to apply mother tongue languages in everyday situations.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the teachers' efforts to promote mother tongue languages challenging.

Mr Fazil, for instance, has not been able to hold the school's Malay Cultural and Festive Camp since last year, after holding it every year since 2016.

"The younger students were looking forward to taking on leadership roles, performing in the mini concert and presenting at the booths when they reach Sec 3," he said, adding that he then adapted the programme.

"Now, the activity has been changed to getting students to research and present in class."

Other teachers had to adjust their initiatives too.

Mr M. Gnanasekaran, a senior Tamil language teacher at Woodlands Secondary School, got students to make videos about their family or hobbies last year.

"By making the videos, I see students bonding with family and gaining more confidence in speaking Tamil," said the 61-year-old.

Ms Wong Min Wei, 35, a Chinese language teacher at Fuhua Primary School, said:

"Covid-19 has brought forth many challenges but it has also allowed teachers to explore other pedagogical approaches that will better engage our students."

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat delivered the symposium's opening address.



DPM Heng Swee Keat delivers a speech at the opening of the 10th Mother Tongue Languages Symposium, on Aug 28, 2021. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



He said over the years, the value of bilingualism has increased many folds and allowed Singapore to ride on Asia's growth and globalisation.

But there have been other unexpected benefits.

Mr Heng said: "Early studies have shown that bilingualism is associated with greater mental agility and creative ability, and may even protect against dementia."

He lauded efforts to make mother tongue languages more interesting to students, but added that the way language is learnt must also evolve.

"Our search for better ways to help our young learn better never ends.

"Each time we can do this better, we will give our young an even better foundation for their lifelong journey of learning and exploration," said Mr Heng.