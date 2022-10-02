Teach young children about money by giving an allowance

A pupil making a purchase at a POSB Smart Buddy tap-and-pay terminal at Xishan Primary School's bookstore.  PHOTO: DBS BANK
Updated
Published
19 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – A good way to teach young children about money is by giving them an allowance.

Experts recommend daily allowances for lower-primary children, so it would not be too overwhelming for them to manage the money.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top