Teach students to be eco-stewards: President

More schools should adopt sustainability efforts and shape their students to be stewards of the environment, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

"Climate action is a pressing issue and is something that cannot be delayed," she said during a visit to Mee Toh School ahead of Earth Day tomorrow.

The primary school in Punggol is one of four pilot schools under the Ministry of Education's Eco Stewardship Programme announced last year.

The other three are Elias Park Primary School, Commonwealth Secondary School and Tampines Secondary School.

Mee Toh's sustainability efforts started in 2007 when the school began teaching pupils the 3Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle.

It introduced an Applied Learning Programme for pupils which teaches appreciation, awareness and action for the environment.

Through a farm-to-table programme, for instance, Primary 3 pupils learn about food security and the hard work that goes into growing food.

They plant vegetables hydroponically and grow mushrooms, with half the harvest sold in the canteen and the other half donated to an old folks' home.

Mee Toh hopes that even after its pupils graduate from the school, they will continue to spread awareness and share their knowledge with their new classmates, said Ms Eleanor Quek, the school's subject head of total curriculum and environment education adviser.

Primary 6 pupil Dawn Tan, 12, who is the head environmental ambassador at the school, designs posters and videos to help remind her peers about the importance of protecting the environment and maintaining biodiversity.

"We also plant trees and maintain the plants in our school, so living things like butterflies, birds, insects and lizards are able to approach a more natural environment," she said.

Madam Halimah, who joined environmental pupil ambassadors and some members of the school staff in planting a tree in celebration of Earth Day, said: "I'm really glad more schools like Mee Toh are touching on the subject of environmental sustainability.

"I encourage more schools to come on board to create a culture of environmental sustainability as part of their holistic integration in their school environment. And hopefully, this will instil values in the younger generation."