SINGAPORE- When finance professional Lee Zi Xin took up Malay as a third language, she did not expect it would secure her an internship at a China-based venture capital firm looking to expand into South-east Asia.

Ms Lee - who now works full-time as an investment associate in the finance industry and is also fluent in Mandarin - said the decision to learn Malay in secondary school stemmed from a desire to better connect with others in society.