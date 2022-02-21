SUTD commits $10m to research, education in sustainability

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will be committing $10 million over the next three to five years to research and education in sustainability, said its president.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Professor Chong Tow Chong said this injection of seed funding is part of a larger plan to find sustainable solutions for the world through better design.

SUTD will also be delving into research to understand how people behave and what might nudge them to adopt sustainable ways of living, he said.

"Design can mean different things to different people, but at SUTD, our design is human-centric," said Prof Chong.

"Because if you just say we must have a more sustainable world, it can be making life difficult for people. But for us, when we design a sustainable world, we also want to make sure that we take into account the happiness of humans," he added.

SUTD launched a wide-ranging sustainability plan in December last year, with the aim of tapping its strengths in technology and design to solve challenges.

To this end, a new DesignZ research centre by the university will work on projects in areas such as a circular economy, or to maximise the life cycle of all products, and lowering carbon emissions.

SUTD is also working with SingHealth to create smart, low-carbon campuses at Changi General Hospital and its upcoming integrated general and community hospital in Bedok North.

Prof Chong said SUTD will open up its own 150,000 sq m campus in Changi as a test bed for sustainable and smart living ideas. It will be open to faculty, students and industry partners who need space for their projects.

"It's almost like a sandbox for people to try new things... Here, we hope we can also make use of big data, collect data and apply certain artificial intelligence to understand a lot of things," he said, adding that such studies could be on electricity usage or waste management.

Another major part of SUTD's efforts is education, and it has infused concepts of sustainability into the curriculum.