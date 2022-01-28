SUSS alumnus donates $50,000 to alma mater to set up study award for business students

SINGAPORE - After graduating from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in 2016, Mr Ang Yew Shen went into the financial industry as a consultant, where he quickly climbed to the position of sales director.

But he said when he won the top award for sales in his company in 2018, he felt empty.

"That made me think a lot about what I could do to feel fulfilled."

Over time, he realised one way to do that is to give back to society.

Mr Ang, 32, on Friday (Jan 28) donated $50,000 to his alma mater SUSS, the largest sum donated by an alumnus since the institution was established in 2005.

It will go towards setting up the Ang Yew Shen Study Award, which gives $3,000 to the most improved final-year business student every year.

Mr Ang, a marketing graduate, said he believes the award will have a big impact as it is aimed at inspiring business students to work hard and give back.

Potential recipients will be shortlisted before the start of the final academic year and the student with the most improved cumulative grade point average will be given the award at the end of their final year.

Mr Ang said of the innovative approach of the award: "Students getting mediocre results need someone who can look at them and say 'you can do better'. When people feel seen, they'll be motivated to work hard and give back to society because they got help."

"They can get a big push in their final year to 'chiong' and have a breakthrough which will help their career," he said, using the Hokkien word for "rush".

The donation will be matched by a Ministry of Education grant of $75,000, and a part of it will be invested so the fund for students can run perpetually.

Mr Ang presented a cheque to SUSS president Cheong Hee Kiat at the gift signing ceremony at the university on Friday, in the presence of his family.

He said he grew up in a family that was often short on money but always full of love. Mum was a housewife and dad took on work as a mechanic, a lorry driver and then a taxi driver, working 12-hour shifts to put food on the table.

"But we were rich in love - my family gave us love to be a better person when we grow up," said Mr Ang, who has two younger siblings.

Mum and dad also ensured that the children could pursue higher education.