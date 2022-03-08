Subject-based banding at 90 secondary schools by 2023

More schools are offering their students the option of taking subjects at different levels to suit their abilities, and more than two-thirds of all schools will be able to do this by next year.

The phased roll-out began in 2020 with 28 schools, with another 31 secondary schools added to the Ministry of Education's full subject-based banding programme this year.

By next year, a total of around 90 schools will be on the list.

With full subject-based banding in place by 2024, students will take subjects at a higher or lower level based on their abilities. Subjects such as mathematics will be taught at three levels - G1, G2 and G3, with G standing for General. G1 will roughly correspond to today's Normal (Technical) standard, G2 to the Normal (Academic) standard, and G3 to the Express standard.

There will no longer be separate Express, N(A) and N(T) courses, and students will be in mixed form classes.

When they reach Secondary 4 in 2027, the students will take a common national examination and graduate with a common secondary school certificate.

In response to Mr Baey Yam Keng (Tampines GRC), who requested an update on the programme, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament yesterday that three secondary schools that currently offer only the Express course will also be added to the programme in 2024.

The three schools are Crescent Girls' School, Tanjong Katong Girls' School and Tanjong Katong Secondary School.

The move will enable these popular schools to admit a wider range of students with more diverse educational backgrounds.

Mr Chan said the pilot programme has so far had a positive impact on students.

"The experiences from the pilot gives us confidence that we are on the right track," he said.

"Students have made more friends across courses, learnt new perspectives and how to relate to peers of different backgrounds, and have become more confident in themselves and their abilities."