Smart Parenting: How to motivate the unmotivated

Strengthen belief in self

A positive belief system in a child, cultivated through encouragement and influence, can help him or her work enthusiastically towards achieving a goal

To help a child become more motivated, consider asking him or her how he or she can improve and help the child see that mistakes are part of learning.
To help a child become more motivated, consider asking him or her how he or she can improve and help the child see that mistakes are part of learning.
Published: 
1 hour ago
When a child believes he or she is not good in his or her studies and has low self-confidence, the child is unlikely to want to work hard in school.

This may then lead to poor results and that causes a negative spiral which continues to impact his or her motivation.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2021, with the headline 'Strengthen belief in self'.
