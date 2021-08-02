For Subscribers
Smart Parenting: How to motivate the unmotivated
Strengthen belief in self
A positive belief system in a child, cultivated through encouragement and influence, can help him or her work enthusiastically towards achieving a goal
When a child believes he or she is not good in his or her studies and has low self-confidence, the child is unlikely to want to work hard in school.
This may then lead to poor results and that causes a negative spiral which continues to impact his or her motivation.