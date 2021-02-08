For Subscribers
Steering girls towards Stem careers
Parents can play an active role in encouraging their daughters to pursue their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, a sector with a huge gender gap
When mathematics teacher Pranati Bagchi encouraged her daughter, Rimi Chakravarti, to take coding lessons about two years ago, she did not expect the then 14-year-old to return home feeling defeated.
"She told me that she didn't want to continue coding because there were only two girls and 20 boys in the class. She did not feel like she belonged there," says Mrs Bagchi, 43.