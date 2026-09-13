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How to stay calm with a little over a week to the written PSLE papers

Grace Lio encourages her daughter Jodi to do what she wants, like marking her own practice papers and taking time for family bedtime conversations.

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SINGAPORE – When Grace Lio’s daughter finished her recent Chinese PSLE Oral exam, she nearly cried as it had been unexpectedly tough. Lio hugged Jodi throughout the day and kept telling her: “It’s okay. You are bigger than the PSLE.”