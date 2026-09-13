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How to stay calm with a little over a week to the written PSLE papers

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Grace Lio and her daughter Jodi.

Grace Lio encourages her daughter Jodi to do what she wants, like marking her own practice papers and taking time for family bedtime conversations.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF GRACE LIO

Wong Sher Maine

  • Parents and children naturally feel stress before PSLE exams; focusing on calm, confidence and reviewing past mistakes help manage anxiety effectively.
  • Different children need different calming strategies, such as breaks for perfectionists, focused revision for last-minute learners, and emotional support for quietly anxious kids.
  • Parents must stay calm first, avoid pressuring children, and create a supportive home environment.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – When Grace Lio’s daughter finished her recent Chinese PSLE Oral exam, she nearly cried as it had been unexpectedly tough. Lio hugged Jodi throughout the day and kept telling her: “It’s okay. You are bigger than the PSLE.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.