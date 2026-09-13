How to stay calm with a little over a week to the written PSLE papers
Wong Sher Maine
- Parents and children naturally feel stress before PSLE exams; focusing on calm, confidence and reviewing past mistakes help manage anxiety effectively.
- Different children need different calming strategies, such as breaks for perfectionists, focused revision for last-minute learners, and emotional support for quietly anxious kids.
- Parents must stay calm first, avoid pressuring children, and create a supportive home environment.
AI generated
Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – When Grace Lio’s daughter finished her recent Chinese PSLE Oral exam, she nearly cried as it had been unexpectedly tough. Lio hugged Jodi throughout the day and kept telling her: “It’s okay. You are bigger than the PSLE.”