Staff-student relationships not allowed at NUS

Staff at the National University of Singapore (NUS) are not allowed to have intimate relationships with an undergraduate student, even if it is consensual.

According to the university's code of conduct for staff, found on the NUS website, the rule also extends to graduate students or any other student over whom the staff member "exercises or expects to have any pedagogical, supervisory or mentorship responsibilities, including, but not limited to, course teaching, examining, grading and advising".

The code of conduct also covers staff-staff relationships - a staff member must not engage in an intimate relationship with another member over whom he has, or reasonably expects to have, a supervisory or mentoring relationship.

Any staff member who is in such an existing or has had a past such relationship must immediately declare it to his head of department.

Overseas universities such as University College London, and Princeton and Harvard in the United States, have also banned intimate relationships between professors and students.

The Education Ministry, in response to queries, said Singapore's six universities have "a duty of care to their students and staff, which includes providing a safe environment for teaching and learning".

All faculty and staff, it said, are expected to uphold their respective institutions' codes of conduct and regulations, which cover "expected behaviours on-and off-campus, including respect for the rule of law and for others, and personal, professional and academic integrity".

Staff-student relationships must be kept strictly professional to safeguard the integrity of the relationship between educators and students, it added.

Jolene Ang