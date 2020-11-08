Staff at ITE, polys get appreciation day in November

The five polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) have earmarked every first Friday of November as the Polytechnic-ITE Appreciation Day.

On Friday, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman visited ITE's College West campus to celebrate the inaugural occasion.

The day is meant for students to express their gratitude to the academic and non-academic staff of their respective institutions.

Dr Maliki, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, witnessed the celebrations at the polytechnics via videoconference.

In a Facebook post on Friday, he thanked the employees at the institutes for their hard work and dedication.

"You have nurtured generations to gain real-world skills that can help them embark on their careers," he noted.

In a separate post last night, he added: "I am heartened by the unwavering dedication of the polytechnics and ITE to all of your students. With your guidance, I am confident our students have much to look forward to, even as we navigate the current economic uncertainties together."

Jolene Ang