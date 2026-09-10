How will the P1 registration changes affect children applying for primary school?

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The Education Ministry said the moves are intended to widen access to the schools and encourage greater mixing among students from different backgrounds.

SINGAPORE - Starting from the 2027 Primary 1 registration exercise, almost all schools in Singapore will open up more reserved spaces for children without prior connections.

For 12 schools in areas such as Bukit Timah and Marine Parade, places will also be reserved for children who live more than 2km away.

The Education Ministry said the moves are intended to widen access to the schools and encourage greater mixing among students from different backgrounds.

What are the latest changes announced on Sept 10, and how will they affect school applicants? The Straits Times explains.

Q: How will the 2027 P1 registration exercise change?

The changes will apply to Phase 2C, for children without prior ties to the school and where home-school distance plays a role in admission.

The number of places reserved for this phase will increase from 40 to 60 for almost all schools.

This change will not be applied to schools with smaller intakes of fewer than 180 pupils. In the 2026 P1 registration exercise, there were 27 such schools out of 179 schools that were open for registration in 2026.

For 12 schools in areas such as Bukit Timah and Marine Parade, where the proportion of public housing is significantly lower than the national average, the 60 reserved places in Phase 2C will be split into two tracks.

Thirty spots will be reserved for those who live within 2km of the school, and the remaining 30 will be for those who live further away. Within each of these two tracks, home-school distance priority will not apply.

“Some schools have a narrower socio economic mix of students, reflecting the profile of their immediate neighbourhoods,” said MOE on Sept 10. “This is partly due to the current home-school distance priority in the P1 registration framework, where priority is determined by citizenship, followed by home-school distance, when balloting is required.”

The other phases of registration - Phase 1, 2A and 2B - will remain unchanged.

Q: Which are the 12 schools which will have two tracks for Phase 2C?

Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

CHIJ (Katong) Primary

Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)

Nanyang Primary School

Ngee Ann Primary School

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School

Raffles Girls’ Primary School

Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School

St. Margaret’s School (Primary)

Tanjong Katong Primary School

Tao Nan School

Q: How were 12 schools selected?

The 12 schools are located in neighbourhoods where public housing makes up less than 40 per cent of homes within 2km of the school.

This is significantly lower than the national average, where about four in five of Singapore’s resident population live in public housing. So far, only these 12 schools are located in such neighbourhoods, MOE said.

When Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) moves from its current Barker Road campus in Newton to Tengah in 2030, it will be removed from the list.

MOE will periodically review the list of schools under the Phase 2C two-track scheme. But the ministry said it does not expect frequent changes to the list, as housing profiles do not change drastically over a short period.

Q: How will the 60 places in Phase 2C be allocated for the 12 affected schools?

The 60 Phase 2C places will be split equally between two tracks: children who live within 2km of the school and those who live more than 2km away.

There will be no home-school distance priority within either track. This means that a child who lives within 1km away from the school, for instance, will not be given priority over one who lives between 1km and 2km away.

There is also no upper limit to the home-school distance under Phase 2C.

Applications for all 60 places will open at the same time.

If there are more Singaporean applicants than places in either track, places will be allocated through balloting.

Excess places in one track will be offered to applicants on the other track within Phase 2C.

Q: Will there be fewer places in the earlier phases?

The increase in reserved Phase 2C places will come from the earlier registration phases, Phase 2A and Phase 2B.

Phase 2A is for children with a parent or sibling who is a former pupil; a parent who is a member of the school advisory or management committee; or a parent who is a school staff member. Children from MOE kindergartens that are under the purview of their chosen primary school also qualify for this phase.

Phase 2B is for children whose parent has volunteered at the school, whose parent is endorsed by a church or clan directly connected with the school, or whose parent is an active community leader.

Admission in Phase 2A is based on the places left after Phase 1 (no cap), and what has been set aside for Phase 2B (20) and 2C (60).

Phase 1 is for children who have an older sibling already enrolled in the school.

Even so, eligible families under earlier phases will continue to have priority over Phase 2C applicants.

The change seeks to balance MOE’s objectives of improving access for children without prior connections to the school, while continuing to recognise the contributions of alumni members and others who have supported the school and community.

Q: Will the two-track scheme reduce the admission chances of children living near the 12 schools?

The two-track scheme is intended to preserve access for children living near the school, while opening the 12 schools to a more diverse socio-economic mix of families.

Families living within 2km of the school will continue to have places set aside for them under the Phase 2C (≤2km) track. At the same time, the Phase 2C (>2km) track creates opportunities for these schools to enable their student profiles to better reflect Singapore’s diversity, said MOE.

MOE said it regularly reviews the provision of P1 places, taking into account factors including demographic trends and upcoming housing developments. While demand varies across schools depending on parents’ preferences, MOE said it plans sufficient P1 places for children in the different neighbourhoods, to enable children to be able to attend a school relatively near their homes.

Changes to the Primary 1 registration exercise over the years

April 2026: MOE said it would begin to gradually reduce P1 intake at many schools because of falling birth cohorts. For the 2026 registration exercise (for the 2027 P1 cohort), 61 of 179 primary schools reduced their intake, while 12 increased places. MOE said this was intended to maintain a good geographical spread of schools and avoid unnecessary mergers or relocations.

2022

- Phases 2A1 and 2A2 were merged into a single Phase 2A. Alumni priority remained, but former students no longer had a separate earlier phase. Phase 2A also covered children whose parents or siblings had studied in the school, children of school staff, MOE Kindergarten children from the school and children of School Advisory/Management Committee members.

- Phase 2C reserved places doubled from 20 to 40 per school. Phase 2B retained its 20 reserved places, meaning 60 places in total were reserved at the start of the exercise - 20 for 2B and 40 for 2C.

- Remaining vacancies were redistributed between Phases 2B and 2C: one-third of vacancies remaining after Phase 2A were allocated to 2B and two-thirds to 2C.

- The way home-school distance was calculated changed. Instead of measuring from a single reference point based on the school’s original building layout, MOE began measuring from the school land boundary. This slightly expanded the number of homes falling within the 1km and 2km categories for most schools.

- The revised framework was implemented against a backdrop of increasing competition in Phase 2C: in 2021, about one in three schools balloted among Singapore Citizen applicants living within 1km, up from about one in four in 2014.

2021

MOE announced a major review of the system, with changes taking effect from the 2022 P1 registration exercise (for children starting P1 in 2023). The changes were aimed partly at helping more children secure places in schools near their homes.

2018

MOE Kindergarten children became eligible for Phase 2A2 if their MOE Kindergarten was under the purview of and co-located with the primary school. This gave them priority admission to support their transition to P1.

2014

20 places were reserved for Phase 2C in every primary school. Phase 2C is for children with no prior connection to the school. The measure was intended to ensure that such children would have some places available even after earlier phases.

1999

Phase 2A1 priority for alumni was introduced. Children whose parents were former students and had joined the school’s alumni association could register ahead of other groups. MOE said this was intended to strengthen alumni and community support for schools.