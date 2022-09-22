S'pore students set off to take part in global competition that tests 60 skills

For the first time in its history, the international WorldSkills competition will involve participants travelling to 15 different host countries and regions.

More than 1,000 young people from 56 countries are competing in more than 60 skill areas over a 12-week period from early September.

The competition, scheduled to be held in Shanghai, was initially cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. The event was then renamed WorldSkills 2022 Special Edition, so the hosting could be shared.

The competition aims to get young participants to challenge themselves and reach new heights, while ultimately helping them shift their passion into a professional career.

A 29-member team from Singapore, comprising representatives from the five polytechnics, Institute of Technical Education, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University, will compete in skill areas such as cyber security, fashion technology and cloud computing.

Speaking at a send-off ceremony for the participants at Republic Polytechnic on Tuesday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing encouraged them to maintain a positive mindset so they could do their best.

He said: "Regardless of how well you do in the competition, remember that what matters is not surpassing others. Surpassing yourself throughout life is more important than surpassing someone else in one competition.

"You may win in a competition, or you may not do as well as you had expected. But what matters is the spirit to keep aspiring to perform better than what you achieved yesterday, the day before, the week before, or the month before.

"This is the spirit of lifelong learning - consistently surpassing yourself... So continue to keep up this good spirit of trying to surpass yourself, and own the skills in the area that you have chosen."

Mr Chan also reminded the participants to have fun and to make everyone back home proud.

The previous competition - the 45th - was held in Kazan, Russia, in 2019. Singapore won a record 22 medals, including two gold, one silver and two bronze. The rest were awarded for excellence.

Former ITE College East student Lim Hui Fang, 22, will be travelling to Finland to compete in the beauty therapy skills area.

She had to make several adjustments to her training due to the pandemic. Ms Lim could no longer practise beauty procedures on fellow classmates or models, and had to resort to using mannequins.

"This was tough, as human skin is different... and I had to change my techniques and products over a short period," she said.

Now that she is familiar with her new routines, Ms Lim is looking forward to more exposure to different approaches in the field of beauty therapy in Finland so she can further improve her craft.