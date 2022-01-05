S'pore students score big in IB exams again

Students here who sat the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma examinations in November have outperformed their global counterparts once again.
Their average score was 40.6 out of 45, higher than the global average of 32.37, as well as the Asia-Pacific average of 37.02.
More than half of the perfect scorers globally - 133 out of 238 - came from Singapore. Ever since it joined the two-year pre-university programme in 2005, the Republic has consistently produced more than half of the top scorers worldwide at the November sitting.
Of the 2,156 students here who took the November exams, 99.15 per cent passed, compared with 87.02 per cent globally and 95.13 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Switzerland-based IB Organisation, which conducts the exams, said 1,062 students in Singapore attained scores of 40 and above.
Students from schools such as the School of the Arts, Singapore (Sota), the Singapore Sports School, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and St Joseph's Institution (SJI) received their IB results yesterday.
A total of 18 schools in Singapore conducted the IB diploma exams in November. These include the international school arms of ACS, SJI and Hwa Chong.
ACS (I)'s class of 2021 - 441 students - obtained 100 per cent passes, in what was a record performance for the school.
The cohort's average score was 42.7, up from 41.8 the previous year and 41 in the year before that. Of the 441 students, 403 obtained 40 points or higher, while 365 had a score of between 42 and 45.
One of ACS (I)'s perfect scorers was Benjamin Sin, 18, who went through a tough time when his father, Mr Eric Sin, 53, had a relapse of leukaemia last February. "He was diagnosed in 2018, went through cancer treatment and recovered. This time, when he relapsed, it was more aggressive," Benjamin said.
"It felt like I was 15 again, going through the same emotions of shock and hurt. But I was a lot more prepared for the added responsibilities... while juggling my studies."
After some tests, Benjamin was found to be a suitable donor for a stem cell transplant for his father. This treatment is used to restore healthy bone marrow in patients with leukaemia.
"I jumped at the chance to be able to help in any way I could. It was the least I could do," he said.
He took two weeks off from school to prepare for the blood donation. This involved daily injections for a week, dealing with side effects like headaches, muscle and joint aches, and multiple hospital visits to make sure he was ready.
"We're relieved that my dad is now cancer-free, although full recovery from cancer takes time," said Benjamin, who hopes to study medicine locally.
"I hope to specialise in haematology and oncology because of my dad and how personal this experience has been to me," he added.
All 156 Sota students who took the IB exams in November passed, with those in the diploma programme obtaining an average of 41.1 points. More than half of them scored 42 points and above.
At SJI, all 269 IB diploma students passed, with an average score of 42.1. Most of them, or 230 students, had 40 or more points.
Hwa Chong International School reported a 100 per cent pass rate, with an average score of 39.6. Six students scored a perfect 45, and 51.7 per cent of the cohort attained scores of 40 and above.
ACS (International) also recorded full passes, with an average score of 39.17. Nearly half of its 167 IB diploma students had scores of 40 or more, and seven students attained perfect scores of 45.
Globally, more than 16,800 students took the IB exams in November, including nearly 6,300 students in the Asia-Pacific region.
Arif Arman Khan Akhter Ali Khan, 18, from Sota, who had a score of 40, said the curriculum helped him see how theatre could be a vehicle for social change.
For example, a second-year assignment was to create a performance based on a newspaper article. His group chose the subject of domestic abuse. "We wanted to show different perspectives from the family members involved and the vulnerabilities of each character that lead them to this situation," he said, adding that other themes he has worked on include drug addiction among teenagers and the lives of refugees.
Arif, who hopes to read psychology at Cardiff University, hopes to study how people are inclined to feel and behave in certain ways.
"I want to hopefully contribute to a more open conversation about mental health, especially among the younger generation," he said.