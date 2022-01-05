S'pore students score big in IB exams again

Students here who sat the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma examinations in November have outperformed their global counterparts once again.

Their average score was 40.6 out of 45, higher than the global average of 32.37, as well as the Asia-Pacific average of 37.02.

More than half of the perfect scorers globally - 133 out of 238 - came from Singapore. Ever since it joined the two-year pre-university programme in 2005, the Republic has consistently produced more than half of the top scorers worldwide at the November sitting.

Of the 2,156 students here who took the November exams, 99.15 per cent passed, compared with 87.02 per cent globally and 95.13 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Switzerland-based IB Organisation, which conducts the exams, said 1,062 students in Singapore attained scores of 40 and above.

Students from schools such as the School of the Arts, Singapore (Sota), the Singapore Sports School, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and St Joseph's Institution (SJI) received their IB results yesterday.

A total of 18 schools in Singapore conducted the IB diploma exams in November. These include the international school arms of ACS, SJI and Hwa Chong.

ACS (I)'s class of 2021 - 441 students - obtained 100 per cent passes, in what was a record performance for the school.

The cohort's average score was 42.7, up from 41.8 the previous year and 41 in the year before that. Of the 441 students, 403 obtained 40 points or higher, while 365 had a score of between 42 and 45.

One of ACS (I)'s perfect scorers was Benjamin Sin, 18, who went through a tough time when his father, Mr Eric Sin, 53, had a relapse of leukaemia last February. "He was diagnosed in 2018, went through cancer treatment and recovered. This time, when he relapsed, it was more aggressive," Benjamin said.

"It felt like I was 15 again, going through the same emotions of shock and hurt. But I was a lot more prepared for the added responsibilities... while juggling my studies."